New managerial appointments are announced at Alnwick Town

Alnwick Town FC have announced major changes within their managerial set-up.

Following a disappointing season, when they finished bottom of Northern League 2, first team manager Stu Purvis and reserve team manager John Vint both left the club last week, and they were immediately replaced by Paul Yeadon, who has been appointed first team boss, and Ben Webster, a former England U17 captain, who has been named as his assistant.

Mark Jones has been appointed manager of the new-look Development squad, and he will be assisted by recently qualified UEFA B coach Stephen Patterson and former Alnwick Town Juniors coach Andrew Forster.

A statement from the club said the changes had been made following ‘one of the most disappointing seasons in the club’s history.’

Currently, Alnwick Town are unsure as to what league they will be playing in - the situation is likely to be clarified over the coming weeks.

The statement said: “Regardless of which league we play in next term, if the club is to move forward a new approach must be adopted. At the recent Alnwick Town AFC AGM a new committee was appointed and everyone involved with the club is determined to improve performance both on and off the pitch.

“In recent days our first team manager Stu Purvis and Reserve team manager John Vint have both left the club. Alnwick Town would like to thank both Stu and John for their dedication this season in what must have been extremely difficult circumstances. We wish them both well in the future.

“Planning is already underway for the 2018/19 season when the club will have three senior mens teams. All three squads will work closely together with the fundamental aim of developing local talent and building on the strong junior infrastructure now in place. The new U17 side will compete in the Pinpoint Recruitment League.

“Alnwick Town wish all of our new coaches the best of luck for the following season.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.”

* Taylor Wimpey North East has fulfilled its ongoing commitment to Alnwick Town AFC by pledging the next instalment of sponsorship to the Northumberland football club.

The longstanding partnership has seen the homebuilder make a monthly contribution to the most senior club north of Morpeth since opening the doors of its Willowburn Park development, on Taylor Drive, in 2016.

Now close to £2,000, the financial support has helped to maintain the club’s first-class facilities as a National League Six requirement.

Cyril Cox, secretary to Alnwick Town AFC, said: “Our club appreciates the continued support and involvement of Taylor Wimpey North East.

“We take great pride in our ground, from the floodlights to the playing surface, which has helped us to achieve the record of the least number of postponements this season.”