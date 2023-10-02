News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

New-look Berwick Rangers held to a draw after 'outstanding' performance following a difficult week for the club

Berwick Rangers were hoping to do their talking on the pitch after the fallout from the 5-1 defeat away to Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup.
By Janet Bew
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:54 BST- 2 min read
Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm is having to trim his squad following the club's exit from the Scottish Cup.Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm is having to trim his squad following the club's exit from the Scottish Cup.
Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm is having to trim his squad following the club's exit from the Scottish Cup.

Following that defeat and the extra cash a good run in the cup would have generated, the club’s directors put out a statement outlining the club’s financial situation and a few players have since left the club as the directors look to trim the budget.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw away against Linlithgow Rose on Saturday, manager Stuart Malcolm said it had been a “very, very tough week” for the players and admitted that they were low after everything that had been going on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leaving the club are Liam Buchanan, who was the league’s leading goalscorer last season and has scored 31 goals in 44 appearances for the club. He has joined Bonnyrigg Rose on loan until January and will make the move permanent once the transfer window re-opens.

Most Popular

Blair Sneddon has joined Stranraer until January, Michael Travis has joined Bo’ness United in a permanent move and the lack of a proven goalscorer like Buchanan counted against the Wee Gers on Saturday as chances went begging in the first half, with Jamie McCormack missing with three headed chances, Cammy Graham shooting just wide and Seff Khyyam hitting the post in the first 45 minutes.

The Rose pinned the Wee Gers back a bit more in the second half and it took until the 86th minute for the visitors to find the net, courtesy of a fine strike by Lewis Barr. The home team grabbed what was perhaps an undeserved equaliser with a headed goal after 90 minutes to see the new-look Berwick Rangers side go home with a point.

Malcolm praised his team’s performance, refusing to pick out individuals for praise, saying the whole team was “absolutely outstanding”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Looking ahead to the game against East Kilbride, who are on a good run of form and are the early league leaders, he said the team was down to its “bare bones”, but said: “We have to knuckle down, we have to be professional, we have to make sure we’re organised and ready for what will be a very, very tough game.”

Related topics:Berwick RangersBrora RangersLinlithgow RoseBonnyrigg Rose