New-look Berwick Rangers held to a draw after 'outstanding' performance following a difficult week for the club

Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm is having to trim his squad following the club's exit from the Scottish Cup.

Following that defeat and the extra cash a good run in the cup would have generated, the club’s directors put out a statement outlining the club’s financial situation and a few players have since left the club as the directors look to trim the budget.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw away against Linlithgow Rose on Saturday, manager Stuart Malcolm said it had been a “very, very tough week” for the players and admitted that they were low after everything that had been going on.

Leaving the club are Liam Buchanan, who was the league’s leading goalscorer last season and has scored 31 goals in 44 appearances for the club. He has joined Bonnyrigg Rose on loan until January and will make the move permanent once the transfer window re-opens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blair Sneddon has joined Stranraer until January, Michael Travis has joined Bo’ness United in a permanent move and the lack of a proven goalscorer like Buchanan counted against the Wee Gers on Saturday as chances went begging in the first half, with Jamie McCormack missing with three headed chances, Cammy Graham shooting just wide and Seff Khyyam hitting the post in the first 45 minutes.

The Rose pinned the Wee Gers back a bit more in the second half and it took until the 86th minute for the visitors to find the net, courtesy of a fine strike by Lewis Barr. The home team grabbed what was perhaps an undeserved equaliser with a headed goal after 90 minutes to see the new-look Berwick Rangers side go home with a point.

Malcolm praised his team’s performance, refusing to pick out individuals for praise, saying the whole team was “absolutely outstanding”.

