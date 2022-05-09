New era for Armstrong Park at Rothbury

Rothbury''s Armstroing Park - set to undergo a transformation with redevelopment plans.

And chairman Dan Herron couldn’t be more pleased, as he has dedicated over five years to bringing his vision for sensitive, eco-friendly local football progression to the town.

The 146-year-old Hillmen have gone from the brink of folding in the North Northumberland League to a steady position in the Northern Football Alliance First Division in that time.

And that’s down to the hard work behind the scenes by the likes of Herron – who is also the secretary and groundsman – and player-manager / treasurer Tom Macpherson, who have tirelessly driven things forward both on and off the pitch.

“To see the planning application go through is massive for the future of the club and a huge reward for all of the hours of hard work that have gone in,” said a delighted Herron, who took up football management and administration after a serious injury cut short his playing career.

The plans will see the development of a new club house, additional parking, accessible paths, a practice pitch, floodlights and outdoor seating at Armstrong Park, which has been home to the club since after the Second World War.

“Our architect, Ninette Edwards, has done a massive amount of work on the project and we couldn’t have progressed it without her input,” he continued.

“These plans are crucial to the continuation and progression of the football club.

"As we approach our 150th anniversary, we want to ensure that there are playing opportunities for the people of Coquetdale at a decent standard for many years to come.

“Many of our players are fathers to young children and we want to see them continue to have that chance to play the game locally. It is simply huge for the valley.”