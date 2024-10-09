Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newly installed Ashington manager Nick Gray has targeted a place in the play offs come the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray - who was announced as the new boss on Sunday afternoon – supervised his first training session at the club on Tuesday evening ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Stocksbridge Park Steels.

He said: “Its easy to just say consolidate - but that’s a cop out for me. I look at the league table and there is not a lot in the games but we need to go on a run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m sure we will tweak and refresh things a little bit but if we can generate a good team spirit and a good work ethic plus a little bit of luck which you always need then who knows?

New Ashington manager Nick Gray and assistant Liam McIvor. Picture: Ian Brodie

"No matter what age you are, you are in football to win games - and I’m a different person when I win a game of football opposed to if I lose one.”

He continued: “We’ve got to think positive. We are only nine points away from a play off spot and there are always going to be teams who pick up or drop off.

"Ashington has got the nucleus and the shell of going higher and being where Morpeth Town are now – in the premier division of the NPL – it all depends on how far they want to go. That said, it doesn’t come easy but I do think we have got to target the play offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we don’t get there then I’m confident that I would know what was needed to make sure that we are in the middle of the play offs next season because that’s what you have got to do – keep on learning.”

Gray began his managerial career at Seaton Delaval where he spent four years working alongside Jon McDonald who is now the manager of Dunston. From there he joined Morpeth Town and had a highly successful period of nine years during which he won promotions and the fabulous triumph over Hereford in the final of the FA Vase at Wembley Stadium in 2016.

After he left the Highwaymen, Gray had a three year break before joining Ebac Northern League first division outfit Whitley Bay where he was in charge for a period of two years.

Since leaving Hillheads in February, Gray has continued to watch matches in the area – including Ashington’s recent clash against Sherwood Colliery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There are only certain jobs that I would go for because its got to be the right club for yourself. You’ve also got to have ambition. Although I had quite a few commitments, the club (Ashington) were keen to get me onboard and I agreed to take the job.”

Gray is hoping for a bumper crowd to come through the turnstiles on Saturday.

He said: “I firmly believe that they (the fans) can play a big part. If they get behind the players will it lift them? 100 per cent it will.

“There is the international break so there are no games involving Newcastle United or Sunderland – and I would love to see Woodhorn Lane rocking.”