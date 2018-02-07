MP backs Alnwick Juniors project

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan visited Alnwick Town Juniors last week to hear more about the clubs fantastic project to deliver a clubhouse and changing facility, alongside a full size floodlit synthetic pitch.

Anne-Marie met with the Chair Peter Hately, Councillor Gordon Castle and Vice-Chair Paul Davidson to see how the wonderful community project was progressing.

Thus far, the project has passed the feasibility, design and procurement stages, with funding from numerous sources which is a truly fine example of project thought up and supported by the community, with numerous stakeholders contributing.

Anne-Marie said “This is a true example of a community based project which we should all be very proud of and I pay tribute to the community, the club and its leadership for having the vision and commitment to create and manage this project. Sport can be so important in the life of a young person, not just in ensuring physical well-being through fitness and exercise, it can play a really important and positive role in the mental health of our children. Sport, particularly football, can develop team skills alongside bonds and friendships that last a lifetime.”

“I know many men and women, who even in old age, met their best lifelong friends through sport. It can really unite a community, allowing other personal differences to be put aside and can be the bind of that holds together the different fabrics that make up our communities.

“These facilities, when completed, could have a remarkable impact of the lives of young people in the area, and breathe new life into the social wellbeing of the community.

“I look forward to supporting this project right the way down the line and I would urge everyone to get behind Alnwick Town Juniors so we can all look forward to seeing the first match being played on the new facilities.”