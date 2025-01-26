Morpeth's winning streak ends

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:24 BST
Morpeth went down to a narrow defeat
Morpeth’s six-game winning run was ended by fellow promotion chasers FC United of Newcastle.

The yellow and blacks twice came from behind with goals from Damien Stevens and Lewis Reilly but went down to a narrow 3-2 reverse.

Reilly’s goal and assist earned him the man of the match plaudits with a Morpeth official noting that he was: “Also solid in defence and put in some crucial tackles.”

Morpeth remain second in the Northern Alliance Second Division with the Tynesiders reducing the gap to four points, though they have played a game more.

North Sunderland took a point on the road with a 1-1 draw at Benton.

The Fishermen are in ninth spot with games in hand on the sides around them.

They host Gosforth Bohemians Reserves at Seafields on Saturday.

