Danny Barlow has signed for Morpeth Town. Picture: Michael Briggs

Danny Barlow put pen to paper after leaving Blyth Spartans, with a desire to see his career flourish in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.

Although a stint at Croft Park will have helped with his development, it is his time spent on a full scholarship in the United States that has given the 24-year-old an alternative take on football.

“I think there are a lot of things that I learned when travelling halfway across the world at 17 and living on my own, like cooking and cleaning for myself,” said the midfielder.

“All those things away from the pitch put me in good shape for on the pitch too. It shaped the kind of person I am today and I take a lot from out there; it taught me massively.

“It was the best experience of my life, just in terms of the people I’ve met and how it has shaped me into the type of player and person I am today.”

When reflecting on his reasons for signing for the Highwaymen, Barlow was impressed by the facilities and ambition at Morpeth.

“After speaking to Callum (Morris, Sporting Operations manager) and Lynchy, the ambition they’ve got for the club, the set-up they have here, you can see how great it is, and the style of football they want to play suits me,” he continued.

“Just having conversations with them, they want to do the right things and I’ll be able to develop here even more, help the team and get those three points every Saturday.

“Now I’m at Morpeth – I’m buzzing to be here and to get started.”

Able to play across the midfield in any position, Barlow is ready to show off his versatility but ultimately provide increased energy and dynamism in a crucial area of the pitch.

“I think I’ll bring a lot of energy, that’s something I added to my game in America which I didn’t necessarily have,” he added.