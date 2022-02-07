Morpeth unbeaten run ended by Nantwich

Action from Morpeth's 2-1 home defeat against Nantwich at Craik Park on Saturday.

Joe Cockerline was the hero for the Dabbers as he grabbed an early brace to condemn the Highwaymen to their first defeat in the league since October despite Liam Noble netting a penalty.

The visitors grabbed the opening goal on two minutes. Shaun Miller turned away in midfield and threaded a through ball for Cockerline which evaded Jeff Henderson and the striker raced away before calmly placing it beyond Dan Lowson.

Morpeth thought they should have been awarded a penalty on five minutes as Matty Devine went through the back of Jack Foalle in the box but the referee deemed the fullback to have played the ball despite vociferous appeals from players and the crowd.

Ramsay continued to be the tormentor in chief for Morpeth and he forced Matty Gould into a smart save at his near post.

The visitors had another chance on 20 minutes when Akiel Raffie broke forward but the young winger fired his shot high over the bar.

Nantwich doubled their lead on 26 minutes and again it was Cockerline who got it. Shaun Miller was given too much time to float his cross into the area and Cockerline rose highest to flick the ball home with his head aided with a slight deflection.

The Dabbers went close to extending their lead on 36 minutes, but Lowson spread himself well and made a sprawling save.

Morpeth reduced their arrears on 43 minutes with Noble netting from the penalty spot. Ramsay did well to twist one way and then the other to get away from Sky Sinclair before the defender brought him down. Noble stepped up and sent Gould the wrong way from 12 yards.

Liam Henderson thought he got Morpeth level on 54 minutes as he headed home a free kick from Noble but the assistant had the flag raised for offside.

Morpeth continued to pour forward in search of the equaliser and Noble curled a free kick from 20 yards, inches wide of the post with Gould scrambling across the goal.

The was as close as Morpeth came to snatching an equaliser as they lost their first league game in 12 matches.