Morpeth Town's away-day woes continue as they fail to take their chances at Hyde United

Morpeth Town were left to bemoan missed opportunities as they ended up on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline at Hyde United at the weekend.

Vinnie Steels scored for the Highwaymen after coming off the bench, but couldn't stop his side from falling to defeat at Hyde United. Picture: George Davidson

Manager Craig Lynch felt his side deserved more for their efforts, especially after Vinnie Steels had come off the bench to equalise with 16 minutes to go, but their away travails continued with a sixth loss in 10 on the road.

“I don’t know how we’ve not come away with a point,” said Lynch after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The big thing at half time was we were still in the game. We’ve ironed out a few creases at half time and we’ve come out and it looked like there was only one team.

“It’s very deflating to take. I didn’t think we’d go to Hyde and create nine or 10 good chances because Hyde are in the play-offs, but we have done.

“It’s testament to the lads, but hard to take not taking home any points. We’ve just not been ruthless enough.

“These fine margins are the difference to being mid to bottom and mid to play-offs, and that’s where we need to start pushing higher up the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to bounce back against Atherton on Saturday and then try and get a little bit of consistency, but we could have got at least a point at Hyde.”

Town faced a tough opening 20 minutes at the Project Solar Stadium, falling behind on 17 minutes to Harry Bunn’s deflected strike.

They had their chances on the day, but Ryan Donaldson blazed well over from close range after Andrew Johnson’s 23rd minute effort was superbly tipped onto the post, and the latter had a shot saved comfortably by keeper Sam Waller moments later.

Shaquille Jones-Griffiths then hit the bar after a shot had been cleared off the line as the hosts threatened a second goal, but it would be Morpeth who would dominate proceedings in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeing more of the ball and creating chances, they equalised through Steels, the substitute poking the ball past the keeper.

That lasted just four minutes though as Jack Redshaw struck a decisive blow.