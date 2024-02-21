Morpeth Town youngster Will Dowling pleased to get his first start against Guiseley despite result

Will Dowling made his first start for Morpeth Town against Guiseley. Picture: Morpeth Town.

Although it came in difficult conditions – a 4-1 loss at Guiseley was the club’s fourth successive league defeat – it was a memorable day for Dowling, who, after making a handful of appearances off the bench, finally got a role from the start.

Tidy in possession and determined to recover the ball whenever possible in the heart of the midfield, Dowling didn’t look out of place at step three and is keen to add to his experience when FC United arrive at Craik Park for Saturday’s latest Pitching In NPL Premier Division encounter.

“I thought I did alright. I just tried to put all the work in I could for the lads,” said Dowling.

“I hoped to try and get a goal or an assist. I’ve just got to keep going and show what I can do.

“I’ve got nothing to lose and I thought I played well at Guiseley.

“It was great to make my debut and I was looking forward to the game. We tried to get back into it after conceding early. But conceding at the times we did is a killer.

“It knocks you down a bit; it’s a tough one to deal with, but we’ve just got to stick together.”

The Highwaymen fell behind almost immediately when Jack Foalle’s header somehow found its way into the back of his own net from a corner.

They equalised on 29 minutes through a touch of class from striker Sam Hodgson, the forward chipping a shot into the far corner, with keeper Ollie Battersby out of his goal.

Set pieces were proving a real vulnerability for the visitors and they’d concede again on 40 minutes, this time Reece Kendall rose highest to head in from close range.

It gave his side an advantage at the break, which they built on just after half-time. Jameel Ible was the man to benefit after Town once again failed to clear their lines from a corner.