Jack Foalle celebrates his goal, Morpeth Town's fourth, with captain Jeff Henderson. Picture: George Davidson

The Pitching In NPL Premier Division clash ebbed and flowed superbly, with Morpeth being pegged back twice before finally stamping their authority on the game in the closing stages.

The first half saw the Highwaymen dominate possession but unable to find a way through a resolute Marske outfit.

Chances came and went, with Will Jenkins driving over the top and Andrew Johnson sending two similar efforts straight at Marske stopper Nathan Harker in the opening 15 minutes.

Donald Chimalilo was denied on 22 minutes by Morpeth keeper Dan Lowson, but he couldn’t stop the winger scoring on 40 minutes when a shot at the near post somehow found a gap between post and keeper.

After being in control for long spells, Morpeth will have felt hard done by heading into the interval chasing the game.

They used that frustration to their advantage, starting the second half with an increased tempo and an equaliser three minutes in.

An increasingly reliable source delivered, with on-loan South Shields striker Sam Hodgson finding the net with a sharp shot on the turn to restore parity.

Town took the lead on 57 minutes with Johnson’s fourth goal of a profitable campaign to date.

The Highwaymen’s leading scorer benefitted from more excellent build-up involving the impressive Jenkins, nodding in at the near post from close range to give his side the advantage.

That lead, though, lasted seconds as Adam Boyes raced on to a through ball nearly straight from kick-off to equalise.

The game was chaotic to say the least by this point and Morpeth returned fire on 68 minutes.

Hodgson was again the man to strike, lofting a shot over the keeper after fellow loanee Jenkins, registering his fifth assist of the campaign, played him in.

Danny Barlow headed straight at Harker soon after as Town sought a decisive fourth goal, which would duly arrive on 75 minutes thanks to a rocket from Jack Foalle.

Coming off the bench to great effect, the forward lashed a shot into the far top corner to decide matters in Morpeth’s favour.