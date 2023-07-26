Morpeth Town suffer first defeat of pre-season as Dunston UTS prove more ruthless in front of goal

Morpeth Town suffered their first defeat of the pre-season at home to Dunston UTS. Picture: George Davidson

In a game of plenty of chances, the 3-2 scoreline was perhaps justified as Dunston proved the more ruthless in front of goal.

In torrential rain, both sides sought to get a foot on the ball and it was Dunston who adapted quicker and scored the opening goal on four minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later and it could have been two, but the visitors spurned an open net.

Morpeth were seeking a bit of a foothold in the contest and had a glorious opportunity to equalise through Vinnie Steels on 15 minutes.

The winger, drifting in off the right flank, was played in behind but drilled a shot past the far post.

As the game settled down, Jack Foalle was denied from the left side of the box on the half-hour mark and then Josh King failed to control a lovely ball in from the left as the Highwaymen started to find a way into the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Boyd sliced a shot wide of the target and then, four minutes before the break, patient build-up wasn’t rewarded as Foalle’s drive was comfortably pushed over by the Dunston keeper.

The second half started brightly for the Highwaymen, with substitute Danny Barlow pulling a shot wide before a moment of quality from Steels saw the midfielder turn away from one, drive through the heart of the midfield before shooting straight at the keeper.

Then came Morpeth’s equaliser on 59 minutes. Ben Sayer was the creator, sending in an inviting corner from the right for Chris Reid to stoop low and head in.

The Highwaymen threatened to go in front, but Steels and Andrew Johnson were both denied by the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town would be made to rue those missed chances two minutes later as Dunston went ahead thanks to a familiar face at Craik Park. Luke Carr, off the bench for the visitors, found space at the edge of the box and fired past Dan Lowson to give his side the lead.

Dunston scored a third as Morpeth pressed for a second, but that gap was closed partially in the 74th minute when Connor Thomson fired home.