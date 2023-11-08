News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Morpeth Town suffer a seven-goal drubbing against Worksop Town

Morpeth Town finally got back into action on Tuesday after two weeks without a game and had a night to forget when they were walloped 7-0 by Worksop Town.
By Janet Bew
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT- 1 min read
Craig Lynch will be hoping for a reaction from his players on Saturday after Tuesday night's heavy defeat. Picture: George DavidsonCraig Lynch will be hoping for a reaction from his players on Saturday after Tuesday night's heavy defeat. Picture: George Davidson
Craig Lynch will be hoping for a reaction from his players on Saturday after Tuesday night's heavy defeat. Picture: George Davidson

Behind after two minutes, they never recovered their composure and were 3-0 down by the 20th minute, going in at half-time 4-0 down.

They managed to stop the goal rush at the start of the second half, holding on until the 70th minute before conceding a fifth and sixth goal in quick succession.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worksop Town striker Vaughan Redford got his hat-trick in the 82nd minute to complete the rout.

Most Popular

Morpeth are 10th in the table after playing 14 games, and travel to second-from-bottom side Stafford Rangers on Saturday.

Manager Craig Lynch will be hoping for a quick response from his team against Stafford, who have won just two of their league games this season and are above the bottom team, Atherton Collieries, on goal difference only.

Related topics:Worksop TownMorpeth