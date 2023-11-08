Craig Lynch will be hoping for a reaction from his players on Saturday after Tuesday night's heavy defeat. Picture: George Davidson

Behind after two minutes, they never recovered their composure and were 3-0 down by the 20th minute, going in at half-time 4-0 down.

They managed to stop the goal rush at the start of the second half, holding on until the 70th minute before conceding a fifth and sixth goal in quick succession.

Worksop Town striker Vaughan Redford got his hat-trick in the 82nd minute to complete the rout.

Morpeth are 10th in the table after playing 14 games, and travel to second-from-bottom side Stafford Rangers on Saturday.