Morpeth Town suffer a seven-goal drubbing against Worksop Town
Behind after two minutes, they never recovered their composure and were 3-0 down by the 20th minute, going in at half-time 4-0 down.
They managed to stop the goal rush at the start of the second half, holding on until the 70th minute before conceding a fifth and sixth goal in quick succession.
Worksop Town striker Vaughan Redford got his hat-trick in the 82nd minute to complete the rout.
Morpeth are 10th in the table after playing 14 games, and travel to second-from-bottom side Stafford Rangers on Saturday.
Manager Craig Lynch will be hoping for a quick response from his team against Stafford, who have won just two of their league games this season and are above the bottom team, Atherton Collieries, on goal difference only.