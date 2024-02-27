Morpeth Town striker Sam Hodgson is proving deadly in front of goal. Picture: George Davidson

Saturday’s enthralling 3-0 win over FC United at Craik Park was a case in point. Town, who had been starved of the ball in the early stages, scored through their free-scoring striker on 19 minutes before he doubled that advantage on 38 minutes.

Those two goals swung the game away from a team dominating possession and into the hands of the Highwaymen, who simply grew in confidence.

It ensured a thumping win, one well overdue after a damaging run of form that had seen them lose four on the bounce, conceding 19 goals in five matches.

But the young forward has kept plugging away, registering goals 15 and 16 for the campaign, although he’d always include three goals in those expunged games against Marske United.

“I think it has been quite consistent,” he said when reflecting on a season that has delivered the most appearances in his fledgling career to date.

“I don’t think I’ve gone a run where I’ve scored in 10 consecutive games or gone 10 games without a goal.

“It’s been a season where I’ve been consistent; I haven’t been too high or too low and just kept ticking away with the goals.”

Hodgson, on loan from South Shields until the end of the season, had the unusual prospect of two spot-kicks in 20 minutes, at the same end of the pitch, in front of the same away supporters, and facing the same goalkeeper.

“They knew what they were doing trying to delay it,” he added.

“Jeff (Henderson, Morpeth Town captain) came over to have a chat and take my mind off it.

“But as soon as I put the ball on the spot I was focused and comfortable in what I was doing.”

Morpeth claimed three crucial points to stop an alarming run of form, with Hodgson putting it down to returning to basics.

“The lads thought we needed to do the basics which have gone out the window in recent weeks, we’ve conceded soft goals,” he added.