Action from Morpeth Town versus Nantwich Town on Saturday. Picture: George Davidson

Matty Cornish was the hero, the on-loan Blyth Spartans midfielder lashing a driven low effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to give Morpeth an 86th-minute lead that they would hold on to.

There was just the one change for the Highwaymen from Tuesday’s disappointing 2-0 home loss to Liversedge, as they restored Connor Thomson to the starting line-up, in place of Sam Fishburn.

But it was the Dabbers who would start the brighter, with Byron Harrison spurning a glorious 11th minute chance after Michael Turner had glanced a near-post effort wide from a set-piece. The big striker was played clean through but lobbed well over the bar to let Morpeth off the hook.

Another big opportunity came the way of the visitors in the 30th minute, with keeper Dan Lowson – superb throughout – denying Dan Cockerline before Harrison then looped a header on to the crossbar.

Far from there being one dominant side, both teams pressed and probed in search of an opening, with Connor Pye rifling a shot goalwards in the 37th minute that needed pushed behind by Nantwich stopper Thomas Booth.

Then came the award of a penalty on the stroke of half time, with Thomson converting from 12 yards after Jack Foalle was shoved in the penalty area with the ball in the air.

Both sides were well aware of the importance of this one, with 18th placed Morpeth just above 19th placed Nantwich, so the second half was pivotal.

The Highwaymen started it with intent, Turner heading straight at Booth from a set piece eight minutes in, before Lowson superbly denied Cockerline after finding the ball at his feet eight yards out.

The equaliser, symptomatic of Nantwich’s increased dominance, would arrive on 59 minutes through Steven Hewitt. The midfielder sent an unstoppable, dipping, bending effort past Lowson to restore parity.

Cockerline sent a dipping shot over the top on 69 minutes and Foalle’s shot was blocked on 84 minutes, prior to Cornish’s intervention, a goal that ensured Morpeth moved five points clear of the drop.

