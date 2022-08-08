Morpeth Town sign up Gateshead duo

Connor Pani and Ryan Wombwell.

The hugely talented duo will be thrust straight into contention for Saturday’s trip to Warrington Town in the Premier Division.

Wombell will be well-known to Morpeth supporters having joined on loan last season, making a big impression in a range of positions across the defensive line and in midfield.

Pani was much sought after this summer but he opted for the Highwaymen, with the attack-minded player sure to make an impact as he seeks vital game-time as part of his career development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highwaymen boss Craig Lynch is delighted to secure the signatures of the pair. He said: “We are delighted to get Ryan and Connor signed.

“Obviously we had Ryan with us at the end of last season and he was a breath of fresh air. He came in, played multiple positions, never complained, and was very good. So to get him back we must have done something right!

“Connor is also a great signing for us. I know he is highly thought of at Gateshead and I’m really looking forward to seeing them both play for us this season.

“Thanks to Gateshead for putting their trust in us to develop their players; we’ll look after them.