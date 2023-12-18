Morpeth Town settle for a draw after leading twice against Basford United

Morpeth Town were pegged back twice as they settled for a point following a 2-2 draw at home to Basford United in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.

The Highwaymen led in the first half through Jack Foalle’s 13th minute header, but Remaye Campbell restored parity for the visitors. Nic Bollado scored Town’s second on 40 minutes but they were once again hauled back as substitute Jonathan Wafula scored a 76th minute equaliser.

Morpeth kept faith with the starting line-up that secured three points at home to Marine on Tuesday and it looked to be paying dividends when they so nearly broke the deadlock on six minutes through Michael Turner.

The defender wriggled clear of his marker but his header struck the woodwork and bounced to safety.

Basford had started the brighter, though, and Jack Thomas drilled a shot wide of the target on 11 minutes before Joshua Barnes fired an effort wide seconds later.

Town would take advantage of that two minutes later through Foalle. After good build-up from Andrew Johnson, the winger crossed accurately for Foalle to head in.

That lead lasted 120 seconds, Campbell getting on the ball in a congested penalty area to finish.

Barnes was denied by Town stopper Dan Lowson before Mason Frizzel volleyed over after the ball fell invitingly for him in the area.

Morpeth, needing to restrict the flow of chances, did just that for the next 15 minutes before taking the lead on 40 minutes through the hard-working Bollado. The forward kept his cool to score his second goal in three league appearances for the club.

He nearly had another on the stroke of half-time, but his low driven effort from distance thumped the post and deflected clear.

Town were clearly given a talking to by boss Craig Lynch at half time as they came out reinvigorated and more decisive in possession, symbolised by the impressive Will Jenkins driving forward in the heart of the midfield.

It was from his corner on 53 minutes that Turner nodded over the top prior to Danny Barlow’s forward foray that resulted in a wild shot off target as the hosts sought a decisive goal.