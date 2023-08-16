Morpeth Town scored three goals against Workington on Tuesday night. Picture by George Davidson.

An Andrew Johnson brace and a first goal for South Shields loanee Sam Hodgson secured a deserved three-point haul for the Highwaymen.

Morpeth made one change to the starting line-up that drew at Basford United on Saturday, with captain Jeff Henderson returning to the defence in place of Michael Turner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An entertaining contest began with a ninth minute effort from Hodgson, who drilled a shot wide after Vinnie Steels, who once again shone on the flank, sent him away.

Danny Barlow then shot off-target a minute later before Workington had their first real chance on 20 minutes. It was one they should have scored too, as Kofi Moore found himself in far too much space on the edge of the box, but he rushed his effort and sent it wide.

Town punished their opponents for missing chances, scoring seconds after a spell of partial dominance from the Reds.

It came from a corner and some pretty tepid defending as Liam Noble’s delivery bounced a few times in the box before Johnson’s effort took a deflection on its way in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This put the wind in Morpeth sails. Hodgson’s industrious running and cut-back couldn’t find a target on the break moments later before Steels outstripped his man for pace down the right, hit the byline but his cut-back was cleared.

Heading towards half-time with a slender lead, Morpeth could have done with a second goal. This duly arrived in stoppage time.

Johnson, registering his third goal in a game-and-a-half, latched on to indecision in the defensive box, getting in behind Steven Rigg and slotting home.

Workington kept plugging away in the second half, with David Symington forcing an outstanding save from Lowson on 50 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town were unfortunate not to get a third when captain Conor Tinnion deflected a cross towards his own goal before Noble fired a shot wide seconds later.

On the hour-mark, Symington thumped the bar with a rising effort, a feat repeated by Scott Allison, and Will Jenkins shot wide for the Highwaymen, with Barlow blazing a free kick over the top.