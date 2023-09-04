Action from Morpeth Town's cup tie against Radcliffe, which Town won with a last-gasp winner. Picture: George Davidson

Town, after conceding to Anthony Dudley’s second minute opener, recovered to lead 2-1 thanks to Michael Turner and Jeff Henderson. Jordan Hulme equalised in the 97th minute for the visitors, but Robson intervened at the death to see the Highwaymen go through.

The game ebbed and flowed throughout, with Radcliffe enjoying the better start and taking the lead through Dudley.

Morpeth recovered almost immediately, scoring on six minutes through Turner, the centre-half thumping a header home from Liam Noble’s corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radcliffe came close to a second through Josh Hancock, who curled a drive off the underside of the crossbar in the 13th minute.

Town responded with an effort of their own seconds later, but Sam Hodgson couldn’t find the target with a shot on the turn after the keeper had spilled a cross.

Nicky Adams bent a shot away from goal for the visitors as chances came and went, with Olly Thornley’s headed attempt cleared off the line and Jude Oyibo’s low strike dragged off target as Radcliffe enjoyed a period of dominance.

Once again, Morpeth responded in fine style, Andrew Johnson forcing keeper Mateusz Hewelt into a 25th minute save while Danny Barlow thumped the post seconds later.

The first chance of the second period fell to Hulme, but he was denied superbly by Highwaymen stopper Dan Lowson. As play rushed up the other end, Vinnie Steels wriggled through two challenges but saw his low shot pushed behind by Hewelt.

Morpeth’s second came from another set-piece, captain Henderson heading home in the 68th minute.

Radcliffe should have got an equaliser on 72 minutes, but, with the goal at his mercy, Scott Duxbury headed off target.

Hodgson flashed a dangerous pass across goal on 79 minutes, and Thornley side-footed an effort on to the roof of the net as both sides attacked in the closing stages.

Then came the grandstand finale. A tiring home side conceding in the 97th minute.

There was one final twist thanks to Robson, the right-back beating a tired-looking attempt to play the offside trap to nod home.