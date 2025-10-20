Morpeth Town record first win in the league since August and move off the bottom

Nic Bollado celebrates his goal. Picture: big.kevs.photography

The sound of an air-raid siren greeted Morpeth’s opener as they got themselves off the foot of the table.

Quickfire first half goals from Nic Bollado and Dan Myers saw the Highwaymen leapfrog visitors Workington and left boss Craig Lynch ‘absolutely delighted’ with the three points.

“It’s a funny feeling because we’ve had wins in between in the FA Cup and Trophy, so it doesn’t feel that long ago since we’ve won, but obviously in the league it’s the back end of August, so it’s a long time,” said Lynch.

“I think the difference today was we got that second goal which took the pressure off and we managed the game well.”

Bollado had gone close early on when he headed a Luke James cross just over and Dom Martins stung Reds’ keeper Alex Mitchell’s palms with a fierce drive from the edge of the box as Town started brightly.

They went ahead when Rhys Evans whipped over a cross from the right in the 25th minute and Bollado rammed it into the roof of the net from close range.

The returning Myers powerfully headed in a pin-point Will Dowling free-kick eight minutes later.

Although Workington had shown little going forward, keeper Dan Langley pulled off two stunning saves just before half time to maintain the clean sheet.

“That’s why I believe he’s the best goalkeeper in the North East, because that’s what he does,” continued the boss.

“He was doing that every game last season but it kind of got overshadowed because we were winning and drawing games whereas this year we’ve been getting beaten.”

Skipper Jeff Henderson played a lovely ball over the top to James, whose pull back was volleyed just wide by Ryan Chater, then Sam Hodgson was unlucky not to add a third in the 68th minute when got across his marker to get on the end of a low Dowling cross, but Mitchell got down well to parry wide.

“We had a structure today which has let us go and enjoy pushing forward. There was 11 grafting and that’s what I like to see,” said Lynch.

“We need to try and keep that going now.”

Morpeth travel to Bradford Park Avenue looking to advance in the FA Trophy on Saturday.