Morpeth Town players are recognised for their efforts at men's and ladies' awards night
In the men’s categories, Danny Barlow took home the Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year trophies, with Jack Foalle securing the Sponsors’ Player of the Year award.
Young Player of the Year went to Middlesbrough loanee Fenton John, the midfielder adding a trophy to his two goals on the day during the 6-0 win over Stafford Rangers.
The Top Goalscorer award went to Sam Hodgson after the South Shields loanee netted 25 goals in a stellar season.
The ladies team also presented their awards and leading striker Orla Callaghan swept the board, taking the Supporters’ Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, Sponsors’ Player of the Year, and Top Goalscorer awards.
Alex Carr and Eadie Barakat received the Young Player of the Season trophy jointly.
They need one point from their next game to secure promotion.
