Morpeth Town players are recognised for their efforts at men's and ladies' awards night

Orla Callaghan, seen her with ladies manager James Callaghan, was the big winner in the ladies awards night. Picture: George Davidson

In the men’s categories, Danny Barlow took home the Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year trophies, with Jack Foalle securing the Sponsors’ Player of the Year award.

Young Player of the Year went to Middlesbrough loanee Fenton John, the midfielder adding a trophy to his two goals on the day during the 6-0 win over Stafford Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Top Goalscorer award went to Sam Hodgson after the South Shields loanee netted 25 goals in a stellar season.

Danny Barlow won two trophies at the end of season awards. Picture: George Davidson

The ladies team also presented their awards and leading striker Orla Callaghan swept the board, taking the Supporters’ Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, Sponsors’ Player of the Year, and Top Goalscorer awards.

Alex Carr and Eadie Barakat received the Young Player of the Season trophy jointly.