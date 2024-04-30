Morpeth Town players are recognised for their efforts at men's and ladies' awards night

The end of season awards at Morpeth Town saw the accolades spread around as the players enjoyed a reflection of their campaign.
By Ross Jackson
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:15 BST
Orla Callaghan, seen her with ladies manager James Callaghan, was the big winner in the ladies awards night. Picture: George Davidson
Orla Callaghan, seen her with ladies manager James Callaghan, was the big winner in the ladies awards night. Picture: George Davidson

In the men’s categories, Danny Barlow took home the Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year trophies, with Jack Foalle securing the Sponsors’ Player of the Year award.

Young Player of the Year went to Middlesbrough loanee Fenton John, the midfielder adding a trophy to his two goals on the day during the 6-0 win over Stafford Rangers.

The Top Goalscorer award went to Sam Hodgson after the South Shields loanee netted 25 goals in a stellar season.

Danny Barlow won two trophies at the end of season awards. Picture: George Davidson
Danny Barlow won two trophies at the end of season awards. Picture: George Davidson

The ladies team also presented their awards and leading striker Orla Callaghan swept the board, taking the Supporters’ Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, Sponsors’ Player of the Year, and Top Goalscorer awards.

Alex Carr and Eadie Barakat received the Young Player of the Season trophy jointly.

They need one point from their next game to secure promotion.

