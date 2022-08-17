Morpeth Town open with two league defeats

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth Town.

Despite a disciplined away performance, Morpeth fell to a 2-0 opening day defeat at Warrington Town on Saturday.

Then on Tuesday, in their first home game, Guiseley came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Craik Park.

Facing last season’s play-off finalists, Morpeth made the long journey south in baking hot conditions as temperatures topped 32 degrees at the weekend.

Neither side really dominated in a competitive, even contest up until the 89th minute when Isaac Buckley-Ricketts broke the deadlock from inside the area. With the Highwaymen pushing for the equaliser, Jordan Buckley strode clear to lash home the second deep into stoppage time.

On Tuesday, Morpeth were blown away by three goals in five second half minutes as Guiseley came from behind to win 3-1 at Craik Park.

The Highwaymen had led up until the 68th minute, thanks to Dale Pearson’s rocket of a strike on 33 minutes.

But the visiting Lions left their hosts stunned with three goals in five minutes from Adam Haw, Charlie Wood, and Jake Cassidy.

Manager Craig Lynch was naturally disappointed at the two opening defeats, saying it was not the start he, the players or the fans had been looking for.