Morpeth Town manager refuses to ease off despite vital away win at Belper
Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch is refusing to let up as his side gave themselves a huge boost in their survival fight in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division on Saturday, but aren’t yet mathematically safe.
The Highwaymen are six points clear of the drop with Nantwich Town, the side occupying the final slot, and the latter have two games left to play.
The Dabbers are due to play tomorrow night (April 20) at fellow relegation rivals Marske United, and anything other than a Nantwich win will rubber-stamp Morpeth’s status in the division for another season.
The temptation to relax may be there after two wins and a draw in their last three, but Lynch is focused on securing the points on Saturday to finish the campaign at Craik Park as strongly as possible.
“Saturday will be another tough game, and at present we are not mathematically safe.
“We will know on Thursday night what is needed on Saturday,” said the Morpeth boss.
“So we need to approach the game like any other.
“It’s the last home game and we want to go out with the win.
“It will be a difficult game against the most in-form side in the league.”
Morpeth earned a superb victory on the road in a high-pressure game as they beat Belper Town 2-1 to pull clear of the relegation zone.
The Highwaymen started brightly but, as Belper rode the storm, the hosts found a foothold with a 19th minute Joseph Nyahwema effort that flew inches wide of the target before an unlikely opening goal for the Nailers from Jerome Greaves’ header.
Morpeth would restore parity five minutes later through Andrew Johnson.
A long throw from Connor Pye was allowed to bounce a few times at the near post before being flicked across goal by Sam Fishburn, with Johnson the grateful recipient.
Morpeth took the lead seconds after the start of the second half.
Jack Foalle was played in behind the defence by Matty Cornish and deftly finished to give Morpeth a deserved lead.
As an entertaining contest ebbed and flowed, the visitors would see a 64th minute penalty by substitute Liam Noble saved by keeper Tom Jackson, but it wouldn’t prevent Morpeth from earning back-to-back away wins and three vital points.