Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch. Picture: George Davidson.

Facing as tough a test as possible over the past week, the Highwaymen first travelled to champions-elect Radcliffe, losing 4-1, before making the journey to big-spending Macclesfield four days later, a game that saw them defeated 3-0.

Although a Tunde Owolabi hat-trick put paid to the Highwaymen’s hopes on Saturday at the Silkmen, there were periods of play that promised much against high-calibre opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of a Craik Park clash with promotion-chasing Warrington Rylands on Saturday, Lynch is getting a good glimpse of his side’s capabilities when stacked against some of the best teams in the division.

Although results haven’t gone their way, the Morpeth boss is keen to see what his side can produce between now and the end of the campaign.

“I need to see where these lads are going to be for next season,” said Lynch.

“We need to see what formations we can play, how we can develop them, and how we can push them on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw enough against Macclesfield to suggest some good play. There were a couple of instances where there was a little bit more play that we’ve worked on, but to take it to the next level, where we want to be, we need to deliver on the potential.