Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch wants team to deliver on its potential
Facing as tough a test as possible over the past week, the Highwaymen first travelled to champions-elect Radcliffe, losing 4-1, before making the journey to big-spending Macclesfield four days later, a game that saw them defeated 3-0.
Although a Tunde Owolabi hat-trick put paid to the Highwaymen’s hopes on Saturday at the Silkmen, there were periods of play that promised much against high-calibre opposition.
Ahead of a Craik Park clash with promotion-chasing Warrington Rylands on Saturday, Lynch is getting a good glimpse of his side’s capabilities when stacked against some of the best teams in the division.
Although results haven’t gone their way, the Morpeth boss is keen to see what his side can produce between now and the end of the campaign.
“I need to see where these lads are going to be for next season,” said Lynch.
“We need to see what formations we can play, how we can develop them, and how we can push them on.
“I saw enough against Macclesfield to suggest some good play. There were a couple of instances where there was a little bit more play that we’ve worked on, but to take it to the next level, where we want to be, we need to deliver on the potential.
“The intensity levels of Radcliffe and Macclesfield are massive. That’s what you’ve got to look at; do you want to play at this level or do you want to drop down a couple of levels and just have a kickabout?”