Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch voices his frustration after Highwaymen see red and lose at Guiseley

Craig Lynch said his team failed to follow instructions in the defeat at Guiseley. Picture: George Davidson

Morpeth Town are back in Emirates FA Cup action this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They take on National League North Southport in a big third qualifying round clash at Craik Park.

Town were dealt a blow as both Nathan Buddle and Ryan Chater saw red as the side went down to a 3-1 defeat at Guiseley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amber and Blacks had secured a good battling point at high-flyers FC United of Manchester in mid-week, but a failure to put away opportunities and a bit of indiscipline cost them on the road in West Yorkshire.

Boss Craig Lynch said he was ‘frustrated again’ by the result, which leaves the Highwaymen second-bottom of the NPL Premier table.

“After Tuesday night I said we’ve got to back it up. First 20 we were miles off and could have been two or three down. We changed the system and we’ve got at them,” he told Highwaymen TV after.

“But it’s the end product again. Not really following instructions, naivety has cost us two red cards and we’re down to nine men.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Thewlis put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute, and after Buddle had received his marching orders, John Lufudu added a second in the 76th.

Although JJ Hooper pulled one back as he ran at the back line and stroked a lovely effort beyond the keeper from 20 yards, the hosts sealed it in added time at the end through Will Longbottom.

“We got back into the game and we’ve had some good chances. We spoke about it at half time and what I was pleased with was we got men in the box – what I said was if you’re the last one making the run into the box you’ve got to hang out; Billy’s (Gordon) cut one back and there’s an open goal but everyone’s just ran off,” continued the gaffer.

“It’s been good because we’ve had a full squad and now we’ve got two men missing. One for probably a two-match ban and one for one for two yellows, and we’re back to the drawing board again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second half we’ve come out and played well, probably on top I’d say, then we go down to 10 men and it knocked the stuffing out of us. Fair play to the lads, they kept going.

“We’re not far away again. That’s the last time I’m ever going to say that.”