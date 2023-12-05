Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch reflects on December's pivotal run of games

Morpeth Town head into a December run of fixtures that will have a pivotal influence on their season in league and cup.

Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch wants all his players to be at their best during December. Picture: George Davidson.

After Tuesday’s clash with Blyth Town in the Newcastle Flooring Senior Cup, the Highwaymen have six league games in 21 days, averaging a game every three days and starting with a trip to Workington on Saturday in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.

Morpeth will be looking to improve on their away form, which has been patchy this campaign, but manager Craig Lynch is aware of the importance of this next six-game spell.

“December is an important month and we must look to finish the calendar year positively,” said the Morpeth manager.

“We have six league games coming up before the end of December, with three of those at Craik Park. It’s important we take advantage of the home games.

“Equally, we know there’s no easy game in this division and we will have to be up for every one of those fixtures.

“The squad is small but it keeps everyone involved and hungry to play. Make no mistake, we’ll need everyone pulling in the same direction during this run of games.

“There might be the odd player needing a rest or rotation, but we have done that now and again already. It’s up to the lads who are playing to be ready when called upon and to take their chance to impress.”

Town have regularly included Academy graduates on the bench for first team games, highlighting the potential in the junior set-up at Morpeth.

Will Griggs has come off the bench to make two appearances, with Matt Boyd a regular squad member, among a host of players getting the chance to be in and around the first team.

It’s something Lynch has been keen to promote to give players a sight of the player pathway on offer, as well as exposing them to first team action.

“It’s great to have academy lads involved and shows how well the academy has worked in the short time it has been running,” concluded Lynch.