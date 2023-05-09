Morpeth Town keeper Dan Lowson is mobbed after scoring a 95th minute equaliser against Warrington Rylands. Picture: George Davidson.

The Highwaymen could have gone top of the table on two occasions with a victory before damaging losing sequences left them battling for survival.

A strong end to the season – they lost just three times in league and cup in the last 11 games – ensured they secured survival with a game to spare, as well as lifting the Northumberland FA Techflow Marine Senior Cup at St James’ Park after a 2-0 win over Blyth Spartans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Lynch, the end product remains a success in the circumstances, as he looks to a summer of further changes to enhance his squad.

“It wasn’t the season we had envisioned when we started out,” he said.

“With other teams strengthening, and we weren’t in a position to do that, I feel the season was definitely a success in terms of keeping our status in the league and winning a cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a bad run of form around Christmas, with key players missing also, which didn’t help the situation.

“The way we finished the league was very positive in some tough times for everyone.”

That run of losses saw Morpeth lose six straight games without scoring a goal.

Sam Fishburn’s strike at Matlock Town, in a 2-2 draw that finally snapped that run, ended the drought as Town partially recovered, only to go another four games without scoring as they lost three on the trot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staring down the barrel, they pulled off two wins and two draws in their final league games to ensure another season in the top tier of step three.

In typical Morpeth fashion, they drew the league season to a close in dramatic circumstances, with goalkeeper Dan Lowson scoring a 95th minute equaliser as his side came from 3-0 down to draw with Warrington Rylands at a jubilant Craik Park.

Then came a night to remember as they brushed aside National League North Blyth to lift the county cup.

“That’s what it’s about for me,” continued Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad