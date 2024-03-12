Sam Hodgson scored twice as Morpeth Town beat Atherton Collieries to record back-to-back home wins. Picture: George Davidson.

That was particularly evident when on a four-game losing streak, conceding 19 goals in five games in the process.

But the contrast from then to now, with two home wins in succession – including Saturday’s 2-1 win against Atherton Collieries – is startling.

Resolute, solid, tough to beat; all descriptions that now apply.

Manager Craig Lynch is pleased to see this side of his squad, something that has been in short supply in recent weeks.

“I said after the Guiseley game that we were on this high horse, thinking we should be beating everyone playing tiki-taka football,” said the Town boss ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Lancaster City.

“But that’s not the case, it’s not real life. You’ve got to earn it and we absolutely earned it against Atherton.

“We’ve had 11 players, plus AJ who came on, who have grafted for each other and that’s what we’ve missed.

“We can be nice on the ball and get beat, and that’s happened time and again this season.

“We reacted to going behind with a goal two minutes after conceding and we’ve done what I wanted – yes I want to be winning and relaxing and enjoying the game, but that performance showed the characters we have in the dressing room.

“The shape was brilliant and everyone was working for each other, I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a win I wanted to see from us and I got it.”

Sam Hodgson, as has been the case so many times this campaign, was the talisman, scoring a brace while taking his personal tally to 18 goals.

“He’s done it all season hasn’t he?” added Lynch.

“We know what we get out of him. There are bits we will look to improve on with him if anything happens for longer (past his current loan spell) but he’s doing what we need him to do right now.

“He’s someone who has played 30-odd games for us this season, more than he ever has in his career.

“It’s probably the first time he’s had an arm around his shoulder and he’s the main man, the number nine, and as a forward that’s what you want.