Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch is looking forward to being part of a new era at the club

Craig Lynch points the way to an exciting future for the club. Picture: George Davidson

His side host Stafford Rangers in a final Pitching In NPL Premier Division game of the season on Saturday, with the Highwaymen sitting 13th at the time of writing and certain of another season at step three of the football pyramid.

Having progressed from last season’s flirt with relegation, what comes next could be pivotal as the Highwaymen change direction.

For Lynch, it’s a change everyone buys into and is ready to embrace during a busy off-season.

“Next season will be a new era for the club, it’s about being sustainable and laying foundations to build on,” said Lynch.

“We’ve been very lucky that the chairman is everything about Morpeth, but as a club we need to make sure we are sustainable and taking the burden off him, which has never been done before.

“It’ll be a busy summer. The quality in the league speaks for itself and it’s about staying in the division first and foremost, and then building on that either week by week or year by year.

“The club is changing direction and the key for me is the community feel with the junior teams, and integration within the first team – Paul [Barwick, Juniors chairman] has been great.

“The work off the pitch from the committee has been exceptional. The support has been great and we need to build on that.”

The Highwaymen’s average attendance is 384 in the league heading into the last game, a number both Lynch and the club are keen to boost in the 24/25 season.

“I’d love to average 500 supporters a game,” added the Morpeth boss.

“Obviously, more would be amazing but ultimately that comes down to us to get hard-working, honest lads playing attractive football on the pitch that will make fans come and stay.

“The support all season has been massively appreciated by everyone.”