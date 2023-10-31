Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch celebrates two years in the job and looks forward to many more

Craig Lynch masterminded Morpeth Town's victory in the Techflow Marine Northumberland Senior Cup last season. Picture: George Davidson.

Two years ago on Saturday, the then assistant coach was offered the job permanently after a stellar seven-game unbeaten run at a time when the club was rooted to the foot of the NPL Premier Division table.

Taking his side to a record-equalling FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round and a record-setting FA Trophy Fifth Round Proper, the Highwaymen would finish in their highest ever league position in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although last season was more of a struggle, the Highwaymen still delivered a night of celebration when lifting the Techflow Marine Northumberland Senior Cup at St James’ Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Lynch, it has been a time of great progression as the club seeks to find a more sustainable, community-focused future.

“It’s been a great two years,” said the Morpeth Town manager.

“We’ve had some great days within the two years in cup competitions, but also beating teams with Football League history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve also been very lucky to have the faith put in me from the chairman despite me being young for a manager.

“More importantly, the management team around me and the people behind the scenes are fantastic.

“The club is doing everything at present to have that community feel and become more sustainable, which we’ve seen massive improvements in over those two years.

“We are aiming for a team that excites the fans and again I’m lucky to be working each week with great players, but more importantly people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know it’s a results-driven business but I hope those results continue to be positive as it’s a place I want to be for many years to come.”

The Highwaymen are currently within striking distance of the NPL Premier Division play-offs but have faced the frustration of not having a game since their 3-2 loss at Lancaster City on October 24th.