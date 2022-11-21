Morpeth Town.

Morpeth welcomed back several players from injury and illness, but just as Town were looking to navigate the game to half-time, they conceded on 37 minutes when Jordan Mustoe scored. The substitute reacted quickest after a shot hit the near post to smash a rising, deflected drive into the roof of the net.

Morpeth were rocked by the goal and conceded again on 44 minutes as Callum Dolan scored from the spot. That came after King brought the striker down in the box as he tried to get a toe on the ball to clear.

After the game, manager Craig Lynch said: “It’s the same old story. We didn’t start well, but we grew into the game and played some good football.

"Then we conceded a bad goal from our point of view. The ball was bouncing around, and that shouldn’t happen to us, we should be anticipating these moments.

"At 2-0 down at half time we had a mountain to climb, but we have niot scored in the last three games and that is a bit of a worry for us.

“The lads need to start enjoying their football on a Saturday, because at the moment it is great in training on a Tuesday and Thursday, but on a match day we seem to be playing within ourselves and we need to shake that off and start playing without fear.