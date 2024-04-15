Morpeth Town look to move the club on and turn Craik Park into a fortress

Revenge was sweet for Morpeth Town against Worksop Town. Picture: George Davidson

It’s the aim of manager Craig Lynch as he attempts to draw maximum potential from his side in the closing stages of a campaign that has been as much about a journey of discovery and evolution as it has results on the pitch.

The club – aiming to increase average attendances beyond the current 384 – wants more supporters through the turnstiles to enhance their financial footing and move them up an attendance table that has them residing third from bottom in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division when comparing averages.

Crowds have risen steadily during the current season, tipping more than 400 on 11 occasions. But Lynch is hoping performances on the pitch, including a dynamic 4-0 win over promotion-chasing Worksop Town last time out at Craik Park, will help that cause.

“We’re not a charity, we need to make sure we’re getting every inch out of the club, and that’s what we did,” said Lynch after a fine victory.

“We’ve got a good home following and those types of results keep them coming back.

“For me, the home form is very important. We’ve got to make it hard for teams to come here.

“We went through a spell where the opposition were turning up and beating us – it was embarrassing.

“You need 11 people that are going to go above and beyond, and that’s what we’ve done.

“I’m nothing without the lads on the pitch and they’ve been outstanding.

“No-one would have had us down to win against Worksop, but we’ve shown that when we have an XI and the subs hungry to do well for Morpeth Town we have a chance.”

Town, who play their two final away games of the season within four days of each other this week against Whitby Town and Ilkeston Town (on Saturday), avenged a particularly harrowing loss to Worksop earlier in the campaign on a Tuesday night that turned into a nightmare.

“We absolutely owed them one after they beat us 7-0 last time,” added Lynch.