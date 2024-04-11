Morpeth Town boss Craig Lynch doesn't want to be at the receiving end of another 7-0 defeat against Worksop town on Saturday. Picture: George Davidson.

But the Highwaymen head into Saturday’s home clash with Worksop Town looking to avenge a defeat that stung for far longer than the Tuesday night when it took place.

An evening that went from bad to worse in the blink of an eye, Morpeth were, as their manager Craig Lynch put it, ‘taught a lesson’, but it’s one they intend to learn from come 3pm at Craik Park.

“Worksop convincingly beat us in the previous game and taught us a real lesson,” said the Morpeth Town manager.

“We absolutely have to make amends for that – we have learned crucial parts of the game since then.

“As always, we plan to make it difficult for them because they have got some good players and are a well set-up team.

“We need to find their weaknesses, work to our strengths and push for the three points. First and foremost, we are setting up to win the game.

“Our aim is to win every game of course, but that’s easier said than done. The fact that we have an even amount of home and away games left is a good conclusive test to see where we’re at, at this stage, as a club.

“It would be very pleasing to finish the campaign positively. We want to give the fans something to take away and remember as we soon prepare for the new season.”

The games come thick and fast at this stage of the campaign, with four games left to play in 19 days.

A wickedly difficult run – they’ve played first, second, third and fourth in their last four league outings – continues when Worksop, themselves challenging for the play-offs, come to town.

“It’s been a difficult fortnight,” Lynch added.

“We have faced the top four sides in the division and how often do things like that happen consecutively?

“The way the games have gone, and further across the 36 games so far as a whole, just goes to show the fine margins between mid-table and the play-off positions.