Morpeth Town link up with mental health charity in memory of supporter
Agreed in memory of Highwaymen supporter Glenn Dixon, who tragically took his own life, the deal aims to promote the benefits of talking and sharing when feeling at your lowest point.
The idea behind it started when one of Morpeth’s sponsors offered to auction off their sponsorship space on the new travelling top.
Club media manager Ross Jackson discussed the possibility of a group of friends – who had organised a charity match in memory of Glenn previously – chipping in to bid for the space and dedicate it to the mental health charity.
With integral support from Chris Brown, also a friend of Glenn’s, the deal came to fruition.
Jackson said: “When Glenn died, it shocked us all within our friendship group.
“You hear the stories but you never expect it to happen to someone you know. Glenn was a fantastic soul, with a kind heart, and to know he felt so low left me particularly unnerved.
“But what those events have done is galvanise a group of us, really driven by Chris, to raise money for Mind, hence the charity football match at Craik Park last summer, and the repeat coming up in June.
“We wanted to make a difference in memory of Glenn; this sponsorship was a perfect way to continue that theme.
“I’d like to thank the sponsor for allowing us to take their space and also everyone who donated to the final bid.”
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Tyneside and Northumberland Mind are very grateful for this opportunity to have our name printed on the Morpeth Town tops as it helps us raise awareness of our charity and our local mental health services, especially with young people and families in the region.
“This partnership has been made possible by media manager Ross Jackson, the family of the late Glenn Dixon and players from the ‘For Glenn Trophy’ match and we are very grateful for their continued support.”
Craik Park will host the ‘For Glenn Trophy’ match on Sunday, June 23. Free entry, the clubhouse will be open and donation stations around the ground.
