Morpeth Town line up pre-season games to get squad firing from the off in the league
The Highwaymen have four clashes at Craik Park – against North Shields, Stockton Town, Ashington and Dunston – with trips to Spennymoor Town, Newton Aycliffe and Consett also factored into their plans.
For manager Craig Lynch, this is an ideal mix of games to get his side ready to hit the ground running in a division that will bring plenty of challenges, particularly with big spending sides like Macclesfield, owned by former Premier League star Robbie Savage, and Worksop Town coming up, while Bradford Park Avenue drop down.
“We wanted to challenge the squad from the off,” he said of the pre-season schedule.
“We’re lucky in that the North East has plenty of non-league sides who are good quality and have ambitions to succeed at their respective levels.
“We’ve got a good mix as we travel to Spennymoor, from National League North, and also play against Stockton, Dunston and Consett, who are now established in the NPL East.
“Throw in games against North Shields – who were in the East division last year – and newly promoted Ashington and Newton Aycliffe and there’s a real mixture of challenges that lie ahead.
“The sole ambition is to get the lads firing from the off this season and make our mark early doors in a division that will be a tough challenge for everyone involved.”
Club chairman Ken Beattie has hit out at a ‘malicious and slanderous rumour’ questioning the stability and future of the club, stating on the club’s website that it is 100 per cent ‘inaccurate and totally fabricated’.
He added: “The future at Craik Park is bright and we look forward to being hugely competitive in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.”
The Highwaymen play North Shields at home on Tuesday July 11; Stockton Town at home on Saturday, July 15; Spennymoor Town away on Tuesday, July 18; Ashington at home on Saturday, July 22; Dunston at home on Tuesday, July 25; Newton Aycliffe away on Saturday, July 29; and Consett away on Friday, August 4.