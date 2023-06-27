Morpeth Town finished 17th last season after fighting back in their last league game to draw 3-3, thanks to a last-gasp equaliser by keeper Dan Lowson. Picture: George Davidson

The Highwaymen have four clashes at Craik Park – against North Shields, Stockton Town, Ashington and Dunston – with trips to Spennymoor Town, Newton Aycliffe and Consett also factored into their plans.

For manager Craig Lynch, this is an ideal mix of games to get his side ready to hit the ground running in a division that will bring plenty of challenges, particularly with big spending sides like Macclesfield, owned by former Premier League star Robbie Savage, and Worksop Town coming up, while Bradford Park Avenue drop down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to challenge the squad from the off,” he said of the pre-season schedule.

“We’re lucky in that the North East has plenty of non-league sides who are good quality and have ambitions to succeed at their respective levels.

“We’ve got a good mix as we travel to Spennymoor, from National League North, and also play against Stockton, Dunston and Consett, who are now established in the NPL East.

“Throw in games against North Shields – who were in the East division last year – and newly promoted Ashington and Newton Aycliffe and there’s a real mixture of challenges that lie ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sole ambition is to get the lads firing from the off this season and make our mark early doors in a division that will be a tough challenge for everyone involved.”

Club chairman Ken Beattie has hit out at a ‘malicious and slanderous rumour’ questioning the stability and future of the club, stating on the club’s website that it is 100 per cent ‘inaccurate and totally fabricated’.

He added: “The future at Craik Park is bright and we look forward to being hugely competitive in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.”