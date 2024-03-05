Morpeth Town Ladies win tough match against Whitley Bay to stay top of the league

Morpeth Town Ladies were celebrating again on Sunday after beating Whitley Bay. Picture: George Davidson

The Ladies team hosted Whitley Bay, a much-improved side from their previous encounter with a raft of higher division signings added to their ranks.

Morpeth are often strong starters and had three goals by half-time courtesy of the sharp shooting of striker, and leading scorer, Orla Callaghan.

Her hat-trick was added to in the final third of the encounter, with goals in the 60th and 85th minutes taking her tally for the afternoon to five. She’s now head and shoulders above the rest in the league’s top scorer charts with a staggering 52 goals to her name.

Natalie Newton netted on 54 minutes, with Jess Coates also getting in on the scoring act on 73 minutes.

Morpeth’s victory, their 16th in 19 league games, sees them six points clear of the chasing pack, but with an unblemished Berwick Rangers still strongly placed to finish top.

Rangers are yet to drop a point this campaign and have five games in hand over Morpeth in which to close the deficit. Their next game in the league is against Gosforth Bohemians on March 17.

Should they do so, the battle is on for the second remaining promotion spot, with Gosforth Bohemians the closest challengers. They’ve got a 21-point gap to close on Morpeth but six games in hand on their promotion rivals.