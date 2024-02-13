Morpeth Town Ladies score nine to remain in contention for promotion from Division One

Orla Callaghan scored five goals for Morpeth Town Ladies on Sunday. Picture: George Davidson

Making the short trip to Ashington, the lasses were in fine form and eased past their bottom of the table opponents with a 9-1 victory.

Orla Callaghan, such a reliable source of goals for Morpeth, added five more to her personal tally for the campaign.

She set her side on their way with a goal in the 10th minute and scored again in the 20th minute, with Tanneh Freeman and Laura Miller scoring within 60 seconds of each other on 25 minutes.

Leading 4-0 at the break, the lasses weren’t content with sitting on the lead and set about their hosts once more in the second half.

Callaghan netted again on 65 minutes, completing her hat-trick, with Freeman adding another on 68 minutes.

Alex Carr got in on the scoring act on 72 minutes before Callaghan added gloss to the scoreline with strikes in the 81st and 87th minutes.

It was a result that kept Morpeth Town Ladies six points clear of chasing Berwick Rangers at the top, but the latter have four games in hand and also won at the weekend to maintain their unblemished record to date in the league.

With the top two promoted from Division One, Morpeth are well placed to achieve their ambition and make the step up to the Premier Division.