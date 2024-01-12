Morpeth Town Ladies keep up their impressive run of form with comfortable win
The Highway ladies were top of Division One at Christmas time and maintained a sparkling sequence of results with a 4-1 victory at Heddon United.
Emily Reed opened the scoring for the visitors on five minutes, providing the perfect start, before Orla Callaghan doubled her side’s advantage on 25 minutes.
Leading 2-0 at the interval, the lasses added a third through Amy Feetham on 52 minutes before Callaghan netted her 28th goal of an impressive individual campaign with a fourth goal that put the result beyond doubt.
Callaghan is the third top goalscorer in the league this season.
They remain six points clear of second in the table Berwick Rangers, but the latter have four games in hand.
They’re next in action when hosting Hayden Bridge United at Craik Park on Sunday. Kick-off is at 1.30pm.