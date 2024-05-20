Morpeth Town Ladies ease to a comfortable win as they look ahead to life in the Premiership
In their first game since confirming promotion, the ladies led 3-0 by half-time against a decent Heaton side that caused problems without breaching the hosting defence.
Orla Callaghan, as has so often been the case, got the ball rolling for the home side, opening the scoring on eight minutes with a fine low driven effort.
She doubled her tally on 26 minutes, scoring her 56th goal of an incredible campaign, before Kate Redpath added a third four minutes before half-time.
With the second half a more straightforward contest, Morpeth were able to see the game out and enjoy their 18th league victory of a season that will end in promotion to the Premiership next season.
The club is holding open trials over the summer and is inviting players to contact manager James Callaghan or contact the club at [email protected]
