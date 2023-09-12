Action from Morpeth Town v Gainsborough Trinity. Picture: George Davidson

Michael Turner and Liam Noble registered as the Highwaymen scored at key points in the game to take control of matters.

Morpeth stuck with an unchanged line-up from the one that fought tooth and nail with Radcliffe, beating the Greater Manchester outfit in the 100th minute of a compelling Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round tie.

Visiting Gainsborough headed into the game without a manager after previous boss Neal Bishop left during the week with immediate effect following an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Well aware of a new regime bounce that inevitably comes after a manager leaves, the Highwaymen needed a quick start and nearly had it on eight minutes when Andrew Johnson danced in off the touchline before seeing his shot deflected over.

Sam Hodgson then bundled an effort wide of the near post on 11 minutes, after Vinnie Steels had teed him up, as the hosts threatened an early breakthrough.

Six minutes later and Johnson came as close as anyone to breaking the deadlock, flicking a cross over the keeper but on to the frame of the goal.

The impressive Will Jenkins bent a 21st minute chance wide of the far post before Steels saw a shot deflected wide three minutes later.

Town would get the goal their efforts deserved on 33 minutes from a player in Turner who had scored a rare goal the week before in the FA Cup win over Radcliffe.

He’d repeat the trick in this one, rising highest to nod a Noble corner straight at keeper Dylan Wharton. There was too much power on the header to keep it out, with the assistant referee flagging for a goal.

With six minutes to go before half-time, Johnson rolled his man but shot well over as the Highwaymen went in with a single-goal lead.

Gainsborough knew the importance of a second goal, and nearly had it seconds after the restart when Bobby Johnson’s free-kick dipped and rippled the roof of the net on the way over.

Then came that decisive second of the game through Noble. The midfielder found a huge pocket of time and space on the edge of the area before firing a shot that took a wicked deflection off the defender and looped into the far corner.

Steels forced a smart save on 52 minutes from the visiting keeper but with the heat taking its toll and both sides sensing one outcome, the game meandered comfortably until the 80th minute when substitute Jack Foalle’s persistence saw him stride clear. However, his shot was rising and well saved by Wharton.

There was a late chance for the visitors when Dale Southwell speculatively fired over for a Trinity side who would end with 10 men as Johnson was shown a second yellow card for an altercation off the ball with Ryan Donaldson.

But the destination of the points wasn’t in doubt and Morpeth made it five unbeaten games in league and cup at Craik Park.

Morpeth Town: Lowson, Robson, Miller (Wombwell 59′), Jenkins, Henderson, Turner, Steels (Donaldson 83′), Noble, Hodgson, Barlow, Johnson (Foalle 73′).Subs: Sayer, Thomson.