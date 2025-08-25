Morpeth Town grab first three points of the season before falling to defeat on Bank Holiday Monday

Sam Hodgson went close on several occasions in the win against Hednesford. Picture: George Davidson

Cyril Giraud could become a fan favourite at Craik Park.

With his socks pulled up past his knees and his shock of dark hair, the French forward has shown some nice skill and attacking flair since joining the Highwaymen.

They’ll be looking for more of the same this weekend when Town take on Pontefract Collieries in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round.

But it was the stalwart skipper Jeff Henderson who added steel to the Morpeth midfield as they secured their first victory of the season against Hednesford.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the first three points,” said manager Craig Lynch.

“It just shows what a group we have. We went 1-0 up and had to weather the storm a bit after that but we dug in, every single one of them.”

Giraud produced a great run and ball to create an opening for Sam Hodgson, who flashed a shot just wide, and the number nine went close again when Joel Holvey curled over a cross and his header was tipped over by keeper Tony Breeden.

After the break, a Giraud cross was headed back across goal and Henderson, playing further up the pitch, nodded just wide under pressure as the amber and blacks created chances.

Morpeth hit the winner in the 65th minute.

Dan Myers fired in a shot that was parried by Breeden and Will Dowling showed great composure and technique to drill in the loose ball off the inside of the post.

Hodgson almost added a second as he prodded a low cross from the busy Luke James just wide as he got across his marker.

The amber and blacks went behind at Stockton on Bank Holiday Monday in the 17th minute when Kevin Hayes curled a free kick into the top corner and although both Hodgson and Henderson went close with headers, Hayes added a second from the penalty spot in the 72nd.

James had an effort headed off the line in stoppage time.

Holvey limped off with a muscle injury to join Nic Bollado, Nathan Buddle and Danny Barlow on the treatment table – though Buddle may boost the side with a return to action on Saturday following his heavy head knock.

Pontefract were 1-0 winners at Blyth Spartans in the previous round.