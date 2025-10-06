Morpeth Town go on the attack as they look for league points

The Highwaymen have added exciting youngsters including Cyril Giraud to their squad. Picture: Morpeth Town

Morpeth Town will be looking to kick start their season when they visit Warrington Rylands on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Highwaymen have slipped to the bottom of the NPL Premier table and face another difficult journey to Neil Reynolds’ fifth-placed Blues.

“It will be another tough game. Hopefully we should have a few players back, however, we have the FA Trophy game first on Tuesday night (October 7), so hopefully by Saturday we are in a good position,” said manager Craig Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town have added a number of new faces this term and have been playing some attractive football despite the results not going their way.

With the likes of exciting youngsters Aaron Chungh, Billy Gordon, Dom Dos Santos Martins and Cyril Giraud coming in at Craik Park, Lynch’s side have an attacking energy about them – though they have been frustrated by injuries, suspensions and a lack of goals.

The addition of JJ Hooper as a target man alongside Sam Hodgson and Nic Bollado has increased the amber and blacks’’ firepower and with a number of other experienced heads such as skipper Jeff Henderson, Luke James, Nathan Buddle and Josh Robson in the squad, there’s plenty of experience in the dressing room to not hit the panic button.

Hooper netted his first goal for the club at Guiseley and proved a handful for the defenders in the recent FA Cup clash with Southport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Newcastle United academy graduate has played at the likes of Port Vale, Grimsby, Wrexham and Barnet and was most recently at neighbours Blyth Spartans.

“We’ve kept recruiting as the season has started with players who have made an impression – Dom, Aaron and JJ,” continued Lynch.

“Adding JJ to the forwards gives us four good options with Nic, Sam and Luke, so we need to utilise the forwards and get the ball forward to them and keep creating chances.

“It’s still early days and it will be good to get into some league rhythm and try and climb up the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town are scheduled a run of three homes games in October following the Rylands trip when they take on Cleethorpes, Workington and Stocksbridge Park Steels, with the last two around Morpeth in the table, giving them the opportunity to put more points on the board.