Sam Hodgson opens the scoring for Morpeth Town. Picture: George Davidson

A blistering opening 15 minutes saw Morpeth Town secure their first win of the season after beating Stockton Town 2-1 in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.

Sam Hodgson and Nic Bollado were on the mark, with an Adam Nicholson close range effort just after half-time making for a nervy ending to the encounter at Craik Park.

The Highwaymen made a few changes to their starting XI following a poor 4-0 defeat at Basford United.

In came fit again Josh Robson, in place of Vinnie Steels, at left-back, with Jack Foalle back in the squad after being unavailable for the previous two games.

Town, seeking to arrest a run of three straight opening losses, set about table-topping Stockton early doors and saw their first opportunity, on 10 minutes, blazed off target by Bollado.

But they wouldn’t make that mistake twice as, seconds later, they hit the front. A perfectly weighted ball down the right flank caught Lewis King out. Luke James darted down the flank, jinked past a challenge and delivered a cross from the right that found a completely unmarked Hodgson to head home his first of the campaign.

The Highwaymen doubled their advantage four minutes later.

Again, James played his part, battling for possession on the edge of the box before toeing it to Will Dowling. He found Fenton John, who had the presence of mind to turn on the ball and float a ball into Bollado to head across the keeper and score.

The hosting Highwaymen could have added to their advantage 11 minutes later, but after Hodgson’s ball round the corner released James down the flank once more, his cross just evaded Bollado charging into the area.

Trying to press home their dominance, Hodgson saw his shot gathered by Morpeth Town Academy coach, and Stockton stopper, Nathan Harker on 36 minutes.

It would be the last action of a first half that saw the hosts set about their opponents with an energy that unsettled them throughout. Although Stockton showed neat phases of play, they didn’t trouble keeper Dan Langley too much, with a near-post strike comfortably pushed away on 18 minutes their best chance of the half.

The visitors needed a goal to galvanise their efforts and a quick start to the second half was required. It came in the form of a 48th minute Nicholson effort that reduced the deficit.

A corner in from the left wasn’t dealt with at the near post, allowing the ball to bounce across the goalmouth before Nicholson got there first to hit home from close range.

Stockton stepped it up on the attacking front but, other than a few shots flying well wide of the target, they rarely troubled Langley.

Morpeth could, and should, have made it three on 65 minutes when Hodgson teed up Dowling on the edge of the box. With a clear sight of goal, the hard-working midfielder lashed past the post and wide.

Morpeth are next in action on Saturday when they host Warrington Rylands. Kick-off is at 3pm.