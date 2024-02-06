Morpeth Town fightback falls just short as they lose away at Atherton Collieries

Sam Hodgson almost scored a late equaliser for Morpeth Town in their 4-3 defeat away at Atherton Collieries. Picture by Michael Briggs.

The Highwaymen trailed 3-0 as Enock Lusiama, Lewis Thompson and Jordan Scanlon struck before half time, with Nic Bollado reducing the deficit in first half added time.

Lewis Mansell extended the hosts’ lead from the spot just after the break before a late rally saw Hodgson and Fenton John bring Town within one goal of their hosts.

The home side broke the deadlock on 12 minutes, Lusiama drilling a low shot across Dan Lowson to give Atherton the lead.

Then came a great chance for Morpeth to level when Danny Barlow’s floated delivery was chested down into the path of Jack Foalle. But the attacker volleyed just past the far post.

Josh King was making a return to the Highwaymen squad after his loan spell at Dunston was cut short as the Highwaymen continue to contend with an injury and suspension crisis.

But his first start for the team this season would last just 27 minutes as a poor Sidi Fofana challenge saw him being substituted.

An Atherton header was cleared off the line on 35 minutes as Morpeth were let off the hook, but that stay of execution lasted just two minutes as the home side scored again through Thompson.

It went from bad to worse just before half time when Scanlon bent a shot into the far corner before Bollado reduced the deficit, the forward reacting quickest to an Andrew Johnson nod down to prod home.

Needing a solid start to the second half, Morpeth endured the exact opposite as Mansell scored from the spot on 53 minutes.

The rest of the game centred on Town reducing the deficit. They did so on 72 minutes when Hodgson, netting his 13th of the campaign, displayed his poacher’s instinct to bundle home a loose ball after the Atherton keeper failed to hold on to a cross.

The visitors made it 4-3 on 82 minutes through John. The Middlesbrough loanee sent a free-kick into the box that beat everyone before nestling in the back of the net.