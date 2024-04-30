Morpeth Town end the season in style with six goal demolition of Stafford Rangers

Morpeth Town put on a show for their fans in their last game of the season. Picture: Morpeth Town

The Highwaymen ended the campaign in 13th position, an improvement on last season’s flirt with relegation, and made a big statement by recording their best-ever Pitching In NPL Premier Division result in a 6-0 demolition of Stafford Rangers at Craik Park on Saturday.

Not only was the scoreline superb but it gave an afternoon of entertainment for a supporter base the club is seeking to boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wanting to re-affirm the club’s community ethos, Morpeth are aiming to increase average attendances from this season’s 391, a possibility as they surpassed 400 in nine of their last 11 home matches of the campaign.

There will be plenty of eyes on the club as Lynch promotes a new era and a continued transition of the squad at his disposal.

“When I took over as manager, I was the third youngest in the squad. Now I’m one of the oldest, so that’s a good sign,” said Lynch.

“I said it’s a new era, it is a new era and we need everyone on board; the fans are massive with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got to put on shows at home and I’m delighted we’ve ended with that result on Saturday. Me and the lads are delighted with the support we’ve had at home – it means a lot to us.

“We had Oscar Baston come on for his debut and I think we’re on double figures now for lads who have come through the academy and made their debuts with us.

“That’s what we’re about.”

On Saturday, the Highwaymen were three to the good by half time before adding three more in the second half.

“It was a perfect ending to the season,” Lynch added.

“I can’t find one negative. It was a perfect way to finish the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had 11 fit outfield players and it was a young squad, but I think that caps it off.

“There were six great goals and it was a joy to watch. I didn’t say much beforehand other than ‘I want to stand there and enjoy it’ and that’s exactly what I did.