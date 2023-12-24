Morpeth Town earned a point on the road after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Matlock Town that so nearly turned into three points right at the death.

Jonathon Margetts struck his 30th goal of the campaign to give Matlock the lead, but Morpeth never know when they’re beaten and equalised with 13 minutes to go through Andrew Johnson’s 10th goal of the campaign.

Both sides would have been happy enough with their start, with Joseph West’s rising drive always going over the top on 17 minutes for the Gladiators.

Three minutes later and John Johnston was denied easily by Town stopper Dan Lowson, but Morpeth would finish with a flourish just before half-time.

Goal celebration for Morpeth Town.

Sam Hodgson so nearly found Johnson with a ball into the box before the latter had the ball in the net, only to be denied by the offside flag.

Town started the second half as they finished the first, with the Highwaymen on the front foot. Liam Noble played Johnson clean through on goal but his effort was smothered on 50 minutes.

Despite this, the visitors would find themselves behind seconds later through Margetts. The striker, prolific at this level, flicked an effort past Lowson to put his side in front.

Danny Barlow continued his industrious performance with a 58th minute driving run that ended with a deflected shot wide.

Then came an equaliser that the Highwaymen deserved on 77 minutes from Johnson. The forward cut in off the flank and his shot took a wicked deflection before somehow squirming under keeper Saul Deeney.

Matlock had a late penalty appeal waved away before the Highwaymen so nearly snatched victory right at the end. Johnson latched on to a delicately lofted ball forward to lash a volley goalward. Between the goalkeeper and the post, they combined to somehow keep it out.

It would end in a draw and a useful point on the road for the Highwaymen, who are next in action when they host Whitby Town at Craik Park on Boxing Day.

MATLOCK TOWN: Deeney, McDonald, West, Whitehead, Wilkinson, Evans, Johnston, Wood, Armond (Demidh 61’), Margetts, Duhameau (Dwyer 80’).

SUBS: Dwyer, Clarke, Dimiao, Williams.

MORPETH TOWN: Lowson, Robson, Reid, Jenkins Wombwell, Turner, Donaldson (Steels 69’), Noble, Hodgson (Bollado 69’), Barlow, Johnson.

SUBS: Foalle, Henderson, Sayer.