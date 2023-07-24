Morpeth Town continued their pre-season preparations with a game against Ashington. Picture: George Davidson

Welcoming newly-promoted neighbours Ashington, who will be playing in the NPL East division for the first time in their history, both sides viewed this as another step up in their preparations ahead of the curtain raiser on August 12.

The visitors looked lively in midfield and caused problems right from the off, with their number nine lashing a shot straight at Dan Lowson.

Jack Foalle had the ball in the net in the seventh minute but he’d gone fractionally too early and the assistant referee chalked it off.

Chances were being created at both ends, with neither side content to knock it around patiently. Ashington’s number four drilled just wide and Foalle had a dangerous low cross cleared by the legs of the Ashington stopper as the game ebbed and flowed nicely in torrential rain.

Foalle was seeing the vast majority of the chances and lashed a volley wide of the target on 21 minutes before the best opportunity of the game fell the way of the visitors just past the half-hour mark. The number eight engineered half a yard of space on the edge of the box and crashed an effort off the underside of the bar.

Dan Maguire shot low and wide of the far post just before half-time as Ashington finished the half the stronger of the two sides.

Morpeth were working hard but just couldn’t get a grip of that central midfield area.

Vinnie Steels, one of the club’s summer recruits, was introduced off the bench at half-time along with young goalkeeper James Anderson.

It would be the hosts who would start the brighter and create the first clear chance of the second half on 52 minutes, Steels racing down the right hand side before forcing the Ashington keeper into a fine save with his feet.

Both keepers then had to be alert at their near posts, with Anderson denying the visitors before Danny Barlow was denied for the Highwaymen.

