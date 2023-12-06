Morpeth Town bow out of the Northumberland Flooring Senior Cup after home defeat

Morpeth Town went out of the Northumberland Flooring Senior Cup on Tuesday night, after being beaten at home.

Morpeth Town struggled to find a way past the Blyth Town keeper on Tuesday night. Picture: George Davidson

Facing Blyth Town in the quarter-final, Morpeth had some chances early in the first half but fell behind to two quick goals from Lucas Cooper and Adam Johnson after 37 and 38 minutes, to go in at the break 2-0 down.

The Highwaymen kept pressing for a goal to get themselves into the tie, Sam Hodgson hitting the bar with an effort and Ryan Wombwell hitting the rebound onto the post in the 61st minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth’s keeper then made a couple of good saves from Hodgson and Danny Barlow, and Barlow blasted another chance straight at the keeper.

A goal finally came in the last minute of normal time, Barlow finding the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough.