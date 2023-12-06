Morpeth Town bow out of the Northumberland Flooring Senior Cup after home defeat
Facing Blyth Town in the quarter-final, Morpeth had some chances early in the first half but fell behind to two quick goals from Lucas Cooper and Adam Johnson after 37 and 38 minutes, to go in at the break 2-0 down.
The Highwaymen kept pressing for a goal to get themselves into the tie, Sam Hodgson hitting the bar with an effort and Ryan Wombwell hitting the rebound onto the post in the 61st minute.
Blyth’s keeper then made a couple of good saves from Hodgson and Danny Barlow, and Barlow blasted another chance straight at the keeper.
A goal finally came in the last minute of normal time, Barlow finding the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough.
Morpeth are back in action on Saturday in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division when they travel to Workington, who sit two places below them.