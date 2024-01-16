Morpeth Town boss Craig Lynch hopes home games will see good run of form continue

Morpeth defender Josh Robson celebrates the first goal against Bradford Park Avenue in the last fixture at Craik Park. Picture: George Davidson.

The Highwaymen are on a run of one defeat in eight outings and secured three precious Pitching In NPL Premier Division points last time out with a 2-0 win at Gainsborough Trinity.

Sam Hodgson netted his 14th goal of the season, with Jack Foalle doubling the advantage just before the hour-mark in Lincolnshire.

With Trinity midfielder Bobby Johnson sent off for two yellow cards in a matter of seconds just before half-time, the game called for calm Morpeth heads and sound game management in the second period.

“We’ve struggled in the past against 10 men, a couple of weeks ago against Whitby Town being a prime example,” said Town boss Lynch.

“We told the lads at half time to just relax. Then Hodgie scores just after half time and it takes the pressure off. Then Jack scored a fantastic goal to make it 2-0.

“We probably could have kept the ball better if I’m going to be super critical. But the lads have given everything again and it’s a massive win.

“Back-to-back clean sheets away from home, it’s another win that sets us up for two home games.”

Ashton United are the next visitors to Craik Park on Saturday afternoon, with the Highwaymen hoping to ride the crest of a wave against a team that have slipped out of the play-off spots.

The prize for victory would be Town overtaking ninth placed Ashton as faint glances at the top five grow stronger.

“We’ve now got three wins on the bounce, making it one loss in eight, with two clean sheets away from home,” continued Lynch.

“We’ve got two tough teams at Craik Park in Ashton United and Hyde United but we’re up for it.

“The way we turned it around against Bradford Park Avenue [a 2-1 win in which the Highwaymen scored twice in the last 10 minutes], we’ve got a good set of lads. I think we were win-loss, win-loss before Christmas.

“We’ve got to kick on now and Ashton and Hyde have got to come with a bit of fear against us. We’ve got to show why we’re on a run of one loss in eight.