Morpeth Town beat Marine in game marred by a serious injury to the visiting goalkeeper

Morpeth Town are now four points off the Pitching In NPL Premier Division play-off places after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Marine at Craik Park.

Goalmouth action from the game between Morpeth Town and Marine. The Marine goalkeeper suffered a serious injury during the match. Picture: George Davidson.

Sam Hodgson made the difference for the Highwaymen, his overhead kick securing a victory overshadowed by a serious injury to opposition keeper Felix Goddard.

The home side brought captain Jeff Henderson and Liam Noble back into the squad after injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was visiting Marine who started the stronger, Sol Solomon driving goalwards, but he was denied by keeper Dan Lowson. A free-kick was bent wide on eight minutes but despite seeing plenty of the ball, they weren’t troubling Lowson too much.

As Morpeth gained a foothold in the game, they found the only goal of the encounter on 23 minutes through Hodgson.

The striker, scoring his 12th goal of a productive campaign, reacted quickest to a Will Jenkins corner into the area to bicycle kick a shot over his shoulder and into the net from close range.

Andrew Johnson lashed over on 33 minutes as the Highwaymen went in search of a crucial second goal, but an at times fractious encounter would hit half time with Morpeth in front and two of the Marine coaching staff booked for their complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half saw Marine get more desperate in their desire to level, resulting in more chances for the hosts.

Jack Foalle sent a 48th minute effort off target before Nic Bollado struck a rising drive straight at keeper Goddard.

A 62nd minute header for Marine was glanced wide before Goddard suffered his injury. The keeper dived to collect a ball and then got up and turned only to fall into a heap. After lengthy treatment, he was taken off, but required urgent medical attention after getting into the changing rooms.

Both medical teams were in attendance, with the keeper recovering sufficiently to be sat up as he was taken away by ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marine substitute Fin Sinclair-Smith dragged a shot wide on 74 minutes when well placed before Foalle saw a volley drift off target three minutes later.

Lowson delivered a fine smothering save at the back post on 88 minutes and then got down low in the 11th minute of added time to deny the visitors an equaliser at the death.